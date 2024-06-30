Suspected suicide bombers kill at least 18 in Nigeria, authorities say

At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured after a series of attacks by suspected female suicide bombers in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state on Saturday, the head of the local state emergency management agency said.

Borno is at the center of a 15-year Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. Although the Nigerian military has degraded the capabilities of the militants, they still carry out deadly attacks against civilians and security targets.

According to Director General of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency Barkindo Saidu, suspected suicide bombers separately attacked a wedding, funeral and hospital, killing 18 and injuring several people in the town of Gwoza.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.