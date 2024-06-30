Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Suspected suicide bombers kill at least 18 in Nigeria, authorities say

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 30, 2024 02:19

At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured after a series of attacks by suspected female suicide bombers in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state on Saturday, the head of the local state emergency management agency said.

Borno is at the center of a 15-year Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. Although the Nigerian military has degraded the capabilities of the militants, they still carry out deadly attacks against civilians and security targets.

According to Director General of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency Barkindo Saidu, suspected suicide bombers separately attacked a wedding, funeral and hospital, killing 18 and injuring several people in the town of Gwoza.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Head of Turkish intelligence speaks to Hamas about deal
By WALLA!
06/30/2024 12:58 AM
Israeli man attacked by Palestinians in refugee camp, West Bank
By WALLA!
06/30/2024 12:58 AM
NHC warns of hurricane Beryl impact on Windward Islands
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 12:09 AM
'Hostages about to give birth': Brother of Hamas captive slams Netanyahu
By URI SELA , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 10:24 PM
Fire breaks out near the Sea of Galilee, fire fighters stop its spread
By YOAV ITIEL
06/29/2024 07:51 PM
Anti-tank missile targets Metulla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 07:21 PM
IAF attacks Hezbollah terrorists, infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 03:35 PM
Russia takes control of settlement of Shumy in Ukraine - RIA
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 01:42 PM
A two-year-old toddler drowned in a pool in Rahat
By MAARIV
06/29/2024 12:30 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes near coast of Peru, GFZ reports
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 11:00 AM
IDF operates over night in Gaza, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 08:33 AM
Bolivian general who led failed coup charged with terrorism
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:56 AM
Seven Houthi drones, one ground control station destroyed by US military
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:55 AM
Unidentified gunmen attack election vehicle in Iran - state media
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:11 AM
Judge denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss manslaughter charge
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 01:53 AM