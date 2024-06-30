Over 115,000 Palestinians have crossed into Egypt from Gaza since October of last year, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing the Palestinian Authority's embassy in Cairo.
More than 115,000 Gazans crossed into Egypt since October - report
