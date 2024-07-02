Jerusalem Post
North Korea says it tested new ballistic missile carrying super-large warhead

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 2, 2024 00:46

North Korea said it successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile on Monday capable of carrying a 4.5-ton super-large warhead, official state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

A day earlier, South Korea reported the launch of two ballistic missiles by North Korea and said the second likely failed soon after launch, blowing up in flight over land.

KCNA made no mention of the second missile.

It said the test of the new tactical ballistic missile, which it was named Hwasongpho-11 Da-4.5, was conducted with a simulated heavy warhead to verify flight stability and accuracy.

It did not elaborate on the nature of the simulated warhead.

The country's Missile Administration will conduct another launch of the same type of missile in July to test the "explosion power" of the super-large warhead, according to KCNA.

