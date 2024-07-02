Biden knocks Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity

US President Joe Biden Monday criticized the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity that was seen as a win for his rival, former President Donald Trump, in forceful remarks from the White House.

The US Supreme Court found on Monday that Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can be for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

"This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America," Biden said, adding that no one is above the law. With the Supreme Court decision, he said, "That fundamentally changed."

Biden is running for re-election against Trump and has been sharply critical of his rival's actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, raid on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters, who believed Trump's false claims that he had won the 2020 election.