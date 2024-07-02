Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden knocks Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden Monday criticized the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity that was seen as a win for his rival, former President Donald Trump, in forceful remarks from the White House.

The US Supreme Court found on Monday that Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can be for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

"This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America," Biden said, adding that no one is above the law. With the Supreme Court decision, he said, "That fundamentally changed."

Biden is running for re-election against Trump and has been sharply critical of his rival's actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, raid on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters, who believed Trump's false claims that he had won the 2020 election.

North Korea claims new ballistic missile carrying super-large warhead
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 12:31 AM
Security guard assaulted outside Jewish school in French city of Nice
By MICHAEL STARR
07/01/2024 11:30 PM
Car drives into crowd near Seoul city hall, nine dead
By REUTERS
07/01/2024 10:35 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim to target Israel, US, UK-linked ships
By REUTERS
07/01/2024 10:24 PM
Fire that broke out in Jerusalem mountains under control
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 07:54 PM
Rockets land in open areas after alarms in Israel's North, IDF reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 07:18 PM
UK strongly opposes Israel legalizing West Bank outposts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 04:45 PM
Mortar strikes house in Metulla, no alarm was activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 04:12 PM
Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims 37,900 Palestinians killed in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 02:19 PM
State of emergency declared on Air Europa flight to Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 01:42 PM
Gallant sends letter to Netanyahu over reserve law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 09:54 AM
Military vehicle drives over explosive device in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 08:22 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 08:19 AM
Israel planning on creating 'buffer zone' in Philadelphi Corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 08:12 AM
Three Houthi ships destroyed by US
By REUTERS
07/01/2024 02:33 AM