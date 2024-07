The use of the word "Shaheed" (meaning martyr) on Meta will be permitted, the social media company said on Tuesday.

"In all instances, unless the content otherwise violates our policies or is shared with one or more of three signals of violence," the statement shared by Meta read.

According to the company, the three signal include, "visual depiction of an armament/weapon, a statement of intent or advocacy to use or carry an armament/weapon, or a reference to a designated event."