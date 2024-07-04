Jerusalem Post
A seven-month-old is in critical condition after being trapped in a car in Ashdod

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 4, 2024 18:06

A seven-month-old was found in critical condition after being left in a locked car in Ashdod for two hours, Maariv reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics, who were called to the scene, treated him and evacuated him to Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital.

MDA emergency medic Matanel Ben David said, "When we arrived at the house we saw the toddler unconscious with signs of heat stroke. We were told that he stayed in a closed car for a long time and after he was in the car, he was brought into the house. We gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition."

