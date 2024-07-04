IDF announces Major (Res.) Itay Galea killed in northern Israel

Major (Res.) Itay Galea, 38, from Ramat Gan, and a Deputy Company Commander in the 8679th Unit of the 679th Brigade, was killed in northern Israel.

Galea was scheduled to begin operational duty in the North the following week. He and another soldier arrived at Camp Jordan in the Golan Heights as an advance force, and the tank they were in was hit by an anti-tank missile, according to a report by Maariv.

Thursday experienced some of the most heavy rocket fire from Hezbollah since the start of the war.

Hezbollah claims to have fired over 200 rockets and 20 drones on Israel's North, both in the Galilee and in the Golan. Cities fired on included Acre and Nahariya. Smoke rises above northern Israel, after Hezbollah claimed it launched more than 200 rockets targeting Israeli military positions in northern Israel July 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Barrage was in response to assassination of Hezbollah commander

Fires broke out due to the attack, and there are reports of several wounded, including at least two women who were slightly injured.

This attack was in response to Israel's assassination on Wednesday of Muhammad Neaman Naser, a Hezbollah commander of the Aziz unit on the southern front of Hezbollah.

He was viewed as one of the two most senior commanders killed so far in this war.