Two people were severely injured, and another 23 mildly injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Eilat on Friday.

The two who were severely injured were rushed for medical care at Shamir Medical Center near Rishon Lezion via helicopter, and the 23 with mild injuries were taken to Joseftal Hospital in Eilat.

Out of the 23, 16 were released to their homes after receiving the necessary treatment.