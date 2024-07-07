Jerusalem Post
Hamas says it's waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 7, 2024 12:02

Hamas is waiting for a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, two officials from the Palestinian terror group said on Sunday, five days after it accepted a key part of a US plan aimed at ending the nine-month war in Gaza.

"We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the occupation's response," one of the two Hamas officials told Reuters, asking not to be named.

The three-phase plan was put forward at the end of May by US President Joe Biden and is being mediated by Qatar and Egypt. It aims to end the war and free around 120 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

Another Palestinian official, with knowledge of the ongoing ceasefire deliberations, said Israel was in talks with the Qataris.

"They have discussed with them Hamas' response, and they promised to give them Israel's response within days," the official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters on Sunday.



