Netanyahu to meet with hostage negotiation team prior to send-off to Cairo, Qatar - KAN report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold consultation discussions with the hostage negotiation team on Sunday night in preparation for sending the delegation to Qatar and Cairo, KAN reported on Sunday. 

Three injured in anti-missile attack in Western Galilee, one in critical
By MAARIV
07/07/2024 05:29 PM
Gallant critiques Netanyahu for linking hostage deal with haredi draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 04:51 PM
AG's office opposes Netanyahu's request to postpone trials due war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 04:14 PM
Israeli air strike in Gaza city kills senior Hamas official - report
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 03:44 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes near east coast of Kamchatka, Russia
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 03:30 PM
Anti-tank missiles identified crossing into Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 03:20 PM
French voter turnout significantly higher than last time by midday
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 02:39 PM
Hamas says it's waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 12:01 PM
Canada police charge Syrian returnee with terrorism offenses
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 05:13 AM
Three children killed in Sydney house fire treated as homicide by police
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 04:55 AM
Hollywood film producer Jon Landau passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 01:55 AM
Gafni tells Netanyahu he 'desecrated Shabbat'
By YAKI ADAMKER
07/07/2024 12:37 AM
Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 11:03 PM
Mossad head conveys that no changes should be made to hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 08:06 PM
UAV strikes vehicle in Baalbek, Lebanon, killing one
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 07:54 PM