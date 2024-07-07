Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold consultation discussions with the hostage negotiation team on Sunday night in preparation for sending the delegation to Qatar and Cairo, KAN reported on Sunday.
Netanyahu to meet with hostage negotiation team prior to send-off to Cairo, Qatar - KAN report
