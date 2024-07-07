PMO reveals Netanyahu's red lines for hostage deal talks

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced Sunday its firm opposition against any attempts to stop IDF operations in Rafah, which they claim brought Hamas to the negotiating table.

In the statement, the PMO noted that Israel would remain firm in its stipulations for continuing the war, including seeing through a deal that would allow to Israel to continue to fight the war until all goals are achieved, the prevention of weapons smuggling to Hamas from the Egyptian border, and preventing the return of thousands of armed terrorists to the northern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Israel would ensure that the maximized amount of live hostages in Hamas captivity would return to Israel. The outline proposed by the Biden administration would allow Israel to return the hostages without harming the goals of the war, the PMO noted.