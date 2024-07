Overnight, an IDF aircraft struck and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Mustafa Hassan Salman in the Qlaileh area of southern Lebanon, the military announced on Monday.

IDF eliminates Mustafa Hassan Salman in a strike in Southern Lebanon. July 8, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Salman, an operative in Hezbollah's Rockets and Missiles Unit, took part in planning and carrying out terror attacks against Israel, the IDF added.