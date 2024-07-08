Jerusalem Post
Bank of Israel leaves interest rate at 4.5%

By EVE YOUNG
Updated: JULY 8, 2024 16:40

The Bank of Israel's monetary committee left the interest rate unchanged at 4.5%, they announced Monday.

The bank cited the continued fighting of the Israel-Hamas war, saying that the bank's monetary policy was focused on stabilizing markets and reducing uncertainty.   

The bank also released Monday the research department's forecast, which predicted that Israel's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by less than previous predictions, growing 1.5% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025. This is cumulatively 1.3% lower than the April forecast.

