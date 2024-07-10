Herzi Halevi: 'IDF applying military pressure in all sorts of ways'

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the Gaza Strip on Tuesday and conducted an operational assessment in the center of Gaza.

Halevi said the IDF was "applying military pressure in all sorts of ways."

"The common denominator" between the various combat zones in Gaza is "determination," Halevi said.

"We go on missions to destroy as much infrastructure as possible, kill as many Hamas terrorists as possible, kill as many commanders as possible. In the end, it lowers the capabilities of Hamas, allows us to move forward with the achievements, allows us to carry out a very important task - pressure - we will not stop to return the hostages either."