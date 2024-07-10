Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gallant: important to seize chance for Gaza deal

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 10, 2024 15:33

Israel and the United States agree on the importance of seizing the opportunity for a Gaza ceasefire deal, but challenges remain, Israel's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday after its minister, Yoav Gallant, met US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk.

"The two discussed the importance of seizing the opportunity created to achieve an agreement for the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza," the ministry said in a statement about the meeting, which it said took place on Tuesday evening.

"They discussed the challenges that remain in achieving such an agreement, as well as possible solutions to address them," it said.

Gallant also said Israel supports the opening of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza but will not tolerate the return of Hamas to the area, the ministry statement said.

IDF forces seize 150 bags of explosive materials
By MAARIV
07/10/2024 03:53 PM
Herzi Halevi: 'IDF applying military pressure in all sorts of ways'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 02:20 PM
Turkish party promotes bill to revoke citizenship from IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 02:15 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 38,295, says Hamas-run min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 02:03 PM
Most Israelis support hostage deal, end of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 01:42 PM
The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 12:54 PM
Gallant announces draft notices for ultra-Orthodox Jews
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 12:45 PM
Netanyahu considered making layover in Europe en route to Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 08:49 AM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure deep in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 07:15 AM
Democratic US Senator Michael Bennet says Biden cannot win against Trump
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 04:55 AM
Terrorists infiltrated West Bank Israeli settlement Almon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 04:23 AM
Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills 3 Palestinians
By MAARIV
07/10/2024 03:01 AM
Lebanon claims Israeli airstrikes on Kfar Markaba
By WALLA!
07/10/2024 02:56 AM
Oakland synagogue windows smashed twice in two weeks
By MICHAEL STARR
07/09/2024 11:56 PM
Russia begins trying to influence some US voter groups
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 09:36 PM