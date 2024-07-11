Jerusalem Post
'Unimaginable failure': Naftali Bennet responds to IDF Oct. 7 probe findings

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 11, 2024 17:02

Former prime minister Naftali Bennet responded to the first round of findings for the October 7 IDF probe on Thursday afternoon, before their publication.

According to Bennet, "the government of Israel and the high command of the IDF have caused a huge and unimaginable failure in allowing October 7 to happen."

