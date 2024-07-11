'Unimaginable failure': Naftali Bennet responds to IDF Oct. 7 probe findings

Former prime minister Naftali Bennet responded to the first round of findings for the October 7 IDF probe on Thursday afternoon, before their publication.
According to Bennet, "the government of Israel and the high command of the IDF have caused a huge and unimaginable failure in allowing October 7 to happen."
לקראת פרסום תחקיר קרב בארי**בימים הראשונים שאחרי ה7/10 ירדתי לפגוש את חברי כיתות הכוננות של מספר יישובים וקיבוצים וערים וקיימנו בעצם את התחקיר הראשון של הארועים.לעתים זו היתה הפעם הראשונה שהם ישבו אחד עם השני להבין מה קרה. הכל היה טרי מאד. כל אחד סיפר את הסיפור האישי מהזווית… pic.twitter.com/XDVLE2ujNm— Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) July 11, 2024