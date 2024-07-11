IDF Spokesperson's Unit; 'Kibbutz Be'eri fought for the first seven hours by itself'

After the IDF published the results of the probe into the failure to defend Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm, Daniel Hagari commented on the findings in a press conference on Thursday evening, saying "the fighters of Kibbutz Be'eri were alone for the first seven hours.

He also commented on the amount of kidnappings that took place, saying, "We haven't dealt with anything like this in the past.

He was asked questions by reporters, one of whom inquired about the delayed presence of the Israel Air Force. Hagari assured that this was the first probe of many and that all of these questions would be answered and revealed to the public.