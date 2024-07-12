Merchant vessel reports two explosions west of Yemen's Mocha, Ambrey says

British security firm Ambrey said early on Friday that a merchant vessel reported two explosions approximately 21 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mocha.

One "missile" impacted the water and another exploded in the air, the vessel reported to Ambrey, adding that both explosions occurred within 0.5 nautical miles of the vessel.

"The vessel was withholding its automatic identification system transmissions at the time. Ambrey is investigating the vessel's affiliations with the Houthi target profile," the Ambrey advisory said.