Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Merchant vessel reports two explosions west of Yemen's Mocha, Ambrey says

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 12, 2024 03:37

British security firm Ambrey said early on Friday that a merchant vessel reported two explosions approximately 21 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mocha.

British security firm Ambrey said early on Friday that a merchant vessel reported two explosions about 21 nautical miles (39 km) west of Yemen's Mocha.

One "missile" impacted the water and another exploded in the air, the vessel reported to Ambrey, adding that both explosions occurred within 0.5 nautical miles of the vessel.

"The vessel was withholding its automatic identification system transmissions at the time. Ambrey is investigating the vessel's affiliations with the Houthi target profile," the Ambrey advisory said.



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
CENTCOM destroys Houthi USV, UAS over Red Sea, in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2024 02:28 AM
Biden mistakenly refers to Ukraine's Zelensky as 'President Putin'
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 01:02 AM
FM Katz: 'Israel, NATO, and the entire world share a common enemy'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2024 12:18 AM
Launch fired from Syria falls in open area in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 11:55 PM
Fire and Rescue Authority reports emergency line malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 11:18 PM
Jewish rioters set fire to store, tractor in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 09:58 PM
Daniel Hagari discusses IDF October 7 Be'eri probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 08:56 PM
Gallant calls for state commission of inquiry to investigate after Oct.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 06:29 PM
War won't end until Israel achieves all its goals, Netanyahu says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 06:23 PM
Head of Shin Bet to head to Cairo for hostage negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 04:50 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 04:18 PM
Russia claims to stop terror attack on church in North Caucus
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 04:08 PM
Hamas claims Israel stalling hostage negotiations in official statement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 03:52 PM
Gallant, US envoy discuss hostage deal, munitions shipment
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 02:19 PM
One injured at shooting incident in Tel Aviv restaurant
By ALON HACHMON
07/11/2024 02:09 PM