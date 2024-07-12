IDF announces fallen soldier Valeri Chefonov, killed in northern Israel

Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Valeri Chefonov fell in combat in northern Israel, the IDF announced on Friday.

St.-Sgt.-Maj. Chefonov, 33, from Netanya, served in the 9308 Battalion, 228th Alon Brigade.

Chefonov will be buried on Friday, at 11 a.m., at the military cemetery in Netanya.

Chernov critically wounded after drone attack

On Thursday, three drones infiltrated Israeli territory and exploded at the Kabri intersection near Nahariya. The Air Force did not intercept the drones and one of them hit a populated area.

The explosion wounded Chefonov, who was in critical condition and was evacuated by the Magen David Adom team to the hospital. In parallel, IDF artillery fired at targets in southern Lebanon.

Director of the Emergency Department, Dr. Khaled Atallah said, "The wounded [individual] was brought with shrapnel wounds to his upper body, while advanced resuscitation operations began in the field. Upon his arrival, he was admitted to the shock room, where we continued the resuscitation operations, and later we unfortunately had to determine his death."