The IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure, an observation post, and a military structure in Jibbain, Tayr Harfa, and Kfarkela in south Lebanon, the IDF reported on Friday.

The IDF also struck a terrorist responsible for projectile attacks on the Golan Heights earlier this week.

The strikes followed Hezbollah launching projectiles on Har Dov, Margaliot, and Metula in northern Israel.