Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 38,443, Hamas-run Gaza health min. says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 13, 2024 14:10

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry stated on Saturday that the death toll in Gaza has reached Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reached 38,443, Hamas-run Gaza health min. said since the war started on October 7 of last year.

A further 88,481 have thus far been wounded in the conflict, the Gazan ministry added.

The number has not been independently verified, and the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its toll.

The Hamas-run ministry has also been repeatedly criticized for distorting casualty figures.

In May, departing from Hamas’s reported figures, the UN halved the number of women and children it had previously reported had been killed thus far in the war.

