Brother of Gaza hostage barred entry to Knesset

Danny Elgert, whose brother Itzik is being held hostage in Gaza, was forcibly barred entry to the Knesset on Monday after being removed from a discussion in the Constitutional Committee last week, according to Israeli media.

עבר שבוע אבל גם היום לא נותנים לדני אלגרט, אחיו של חטוף, להיכנס לכנסת לאחר שבשבוע שעבר הוצא בכח מוועדת חוקה אחרי שנכנס לדבריו של אח של חטוף אחר. הוזמן על ידי מיקי לוי אבל נעצר בכניסה. pic.twitter.com/GNYg6i6i2g — דפנה ליאל (@DaphnaLiel) July 15, 2024

Elgert reportedly refused to sign a commitment not to disrupt order: "Instead of fighting to get my brother back, they hold me back at the entrance," he said. "They don't want to hear the painful truth - of the lawlessness of the hostages"

MK Naama Lazimi (Labor) joined him sitting outside the Knesset, reported Ynet.