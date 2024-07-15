Jerusalem Post
IAF jets strike Hezbollah military buildings in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force struck two Hezbollah military buildings in the Meis el-Jabal area of southern Lebanon on Monday, the IDF said on Monday. 

Following the identification of several terrorists who had entered the buildings, jets struck and demolished the buildings. In addition, IDF artillery fired at the Odaisseh area to remove a threat. 

The military also stated that one projectile was identified as crossing into Israeli territory, following the alerts, which sounded in northern Israel at 4:15 p.m.

The IDF added that following the alerts that sounded in the North at around 4:45 p.m., it had successfully intercepted one projectile that had crossed into Israeli territory. An additional projectile fell in an open area.  

NATO opening liaison office in Geneva, says Swiss govt
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:48 PM
Trump to announce his VP pick on Monday, Fox News says
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:47 PM
Oil tanker seized by Iran in 2023, anchors near UAE, data shows
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:03 PM
Bus driver lightly injured after empty bus falls into wadi in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 04:18 PM
UK agency says they received report of incident off Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:57 PM
Syria holds parliamentary vote: No surprises expected
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:29 PM
Russia's last naval patrol ship leaving Crimea, Ukraine claims
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:17 PM
Presidential Secret Service is confident in security for RNC
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:11 PM
N12 threaten to file lawsuit against Ben-Gvir son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 02:12 PM
Fire breaks out in Rehelim, West bank, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 11:46 AM
Brother of hostage told he disturbs order, barred entry to Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 11:32 AM
Car bomb kills five, injures 20 outside restaurant in Somalia
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 11:23 AM
UK maritime agency gets report of incident southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 10:02 AM
Siren tests will take place in the North, Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 08:17 AM
IDF soldiers exchange fire with armed Palestinians in West Bank
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/15/2024 07:21 AM