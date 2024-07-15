IAF jets strike Hezbollah military buildings in southern Lebanon

The Israel Air Force struck two Hezbollah military buildings in the Meis el-Jabal area of southern Lebanon on Monday, the IDF said on Monday.

Following the identification of several terrorists who had entered the buildings, jets struck and demolished the buildings. In addition, IDF artillery fired at the Odaisseh area to remove a threat.

The military also stated that one projectile was identified as crossing into Israeli territory, following the alerts, which sounded in northern Israel at 4:15 p.m.

The IDF added that following the alerts that sounded in the North at around 4:45 p.m., it had successfully intercepted one projectile that had crossed into Israeli territory. An additional projectile fell in an open area.