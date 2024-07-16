Musk plans to commit around $45 million a month to new pro-Trump super PAC - WSJ

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he plans to commit around $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump super PAC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk has reportedly contributed to the America PAC. However, the South African-born entrepreneur was not listed on a Monday filing by the group, which shows that it has raised more than $8 million.

The pro-Trump PAC was formed last month, the report said, as it cited one person as saying that its primary goals are registering voters, persuading constituents to vote early, and request mail-in ballots. The PAC is more active in swing-states. Another purpose of the PAC is to counter many of the Democratic Party's "Get out the vote" campaigns.

Lonsdale Enterprises and the Winklevoss Twins were also among the donors. Lonsdale donated $1 million and Cameron and Tyler Winklesvoss each contributed $250,000. Additional endorsers of America PAC are Palantir Technologies's Joe Lonsdale.