Families set to release new photos of female observers in Gaza captivity at 7 p.m.

The families of the female IDF observers held in Gaza captivity are set to release new photos of the observers in Gaza in the early days of the war, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the forum, the families stated, "With the return of their daughters and the other hostages closer than ever, the families of the observers will tonight demand an immediate meeting with the Prime Minister, begging him to sign the deal before he goes to Congress."

The five observers who were kidnapped from the IDF’s Nahal Oz base by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and are still detained in Gaza are Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy.

Seven lookouts were kidnapped alive from the base. Ori Megidish was rescued by the IDF in October, and Noa Marciano was killed by Hamas in captivity. Her body was recovered by the IDF in November and returned for burial in Israel.