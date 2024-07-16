Jerusalem Post
Families set to release new photos of female observers in Gaza captivity at 7 p.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The families of the female IDF observers held in Gaza captivity are set to release new photos of the observers in Gaza in the early days of the war, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced on Tuesday. 

In a statement released by the forum, the families stated, "With the return of their daughters and the other hostages closer than ever, the families of the observers will tonight demand an immediate meeting with the Prime Minister, begging him to sign the deal before he goes to Congress."

The five observers who were kidnapped from the IDF’s Nahal Oz base by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and are still detained in Gaza are Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy.

Seven lookouts were kidnapped alive from the base. Ori Megidish was rescued by the IDF in October, and Noa Marciano was killed by Hamas in captivity. Her body was recovered by the IDF in November and returned for burial in Israel.

Romanian court maintains influencer Andrew Tate's travel restrictions
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 04:19 PM
Six dead after shooting at hotel in Thai capital Bangkok, media report
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 04:10 PM
Iran remains open to resuming nuclear deal negotiations
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 03:52 PM
Netanyahu meets with families of observer soldiers killed on October 7
By MAARIV ONLINE
07/16/2024 03:40 PM
One wounded in Sderot following Gaza rocket fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 01:32 PM
Police issues closure edicts to establishments that housed illegal resid
By ALON HACHMON
07/16/2024 12:09 PM
Police blocks roads to Eilat on suspecions of a security incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 12:04 PM
Wounded soldier critical after Tzrifin ramming attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 09:04 AM
Germany bans right-wing Compact magazine, searches properties
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 08:54 AM
Siren tests across Israel, IDF reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 08:37 AM
A senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 04:33 AM
US military confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 03:28 AM
Biden says it was a mistake to say 'bullseye' in reference to Trump
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 12:34 AM
Law enforcement spotted Trump shooter nearly 30 minutes before shots
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 12:25 AM
Patrolling soldier stabbed at Paris station, interior minister says
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 12:03 AM