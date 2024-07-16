After massive Hezbollah barrage leaves homes burning, northern residents call on gov't to do more

Firefighters from Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority are working to control flames ignited in the North in Meron by launches from the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon, Maariv reported on Tuesday night.

Between 20 and 30 launches were detected crossing from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted by Israel's air defenses and the rest fell in open areas.

There are no casualties.

Residents of the North react to Hezbollah's latest attack

Residents of Israel's North, in response to the latest Hezbollah barrage, told reporters that their "house is on fire" and their "children are shaking in the beds"

Another family told reporters, "We were abandoned, I have no other words. While we are sitting like ducks in a shooting range, Netanyahu is trying to promote an agreement that will cause us more years of suffering." Israeli Security forces try to extinguish a fire near the scene of where a rocket fired from Lebanon hit a car and critically injured two people near Nafah Junction, in the Golan Heights, July 9, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Some residents advocate for an escalated response to Hezbollah

Rita Ben Yair, an evacuee from the North who also has a leadership role in an organization advocating for citizens from and in the North, said "The time has come to change the equation, get out of the fixed patterns, and exact a price from the state of Lebanon.

"It is not possible that our houses are burning and under such a threat and Lebanon is not burning. It's time to win this war and give peace for decades to come. We will not return with a surrender agreement."

Matan Dodian, also a resident of the North, added "It seems that the Israeli government, and in particular the defense minister, simply does not care about us. We were abandoned, I have no other words."

Limor Etzion, a resident of the north, further stated, "As it appears from the Lebanese side, Hezbollah is celebrating the existence of Gallant's red line. A very heavy barrage along the entire length of the northern border is a result of the normalization of the situation.

"Tens of thousands of residents will not sleep again tonight and are in anxiety. Government of Israel, there is less than a month left for the ultimatum!".

Shlomo Salem, a member of the Shlomi city council and one of the organizations leaders added, "Thousands of residents are under an unprecedented attack, children and parents are trembling, scared and frustrated in the shelters. How long will the policy of 'containment' last?

"We demand a serious and powerful attack that will shake the whole of Lebanon, and we call on the prime minister to respond in a way that has not been seen since the First Lebanon War, and to destroy the Hezbollah organization."