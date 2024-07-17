Jerusalem Post
Biden set to announce support for major Supreme Court reforms, Washington Post reports

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden is preparing to propose a major Supreme Court overhaul in the coming week that would include term limits for justices and an enforceable ethics code, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing two sources familiar with the plans. Biden is also weighing whether to call for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad presidential immunity, the Post reported.

