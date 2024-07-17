US President Joe Biden is preparing to propose a major Supreme Court overhaul in the coming week that would include term limits for justices and an enforceable ethics code, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing two sources familiar with the plans. Biden is also weighing whether to call for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad presidential immunity, the Post reported.
Biden set to announce support for major Supreme Court reforms, Washington Post reports
By REUTERS07/18/2024 02:27 AM
By REUTERS07/18/2024 12:05 AM
By YAKI ADAMKER07/17/2024 11:34 PM
By REUTERS07/17/2024 10:44 PM
By REUTERS07/17/2024 10:41 PM
By REUTERS07/17/2024 08:50 PM
By REUTERS07/17/2024 06:40 PM
By REUTERS07/17/2024 06:13 PM
By REUTERS07/17/2024 03:07 PM