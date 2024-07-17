Jerusalem Post
EU Parliament criticizes Hungary's Orban for meeting Putin

By REUTERS

The European Parliament strongly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday for meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, in the latest reprimand of Budapest's self-styled Ukraine "peace mission."

Orban has been rebuked by other European Union countries and leaders for surprise visits this month to Russia and Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, without EU backing.

Hungary took over the rotating six-month EU presidency this month, a role which puts Budapest in charge of organizing EU meetings but does not authorize Orban to conduct diplomacy on behalf of the 27-country EU.

In a resolution, the European Parliament condemned Orban's Russia visit as "a blatant violation of the EU's Treaties and common foreign policy."

The EU assembly "considers that this violation should be met with repercussions for Hungary," the resolution said.

The resolution, which also included sections on the EU's continuous support for Ukraine, was adopted by a large majority of 495 EU lawmakers, out of the 679 that voted.

"Orban met with Putin to denigrate the EU, to proclaim that he has a peace plan that nobody knows about, and to promote Russian expansionism," said Iratxe Garcia Perez, who heads the socialist lawmaker group in the EU Parliament.

