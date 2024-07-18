Biden tests positive for COVID-19

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while on a campaign trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the 81-year-old Democrat's positive test after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, said Biden would not be able to speak at a scheduled event due to the diagnosis.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms," Jean-Pierre said.

Biden will continue his duties in isolation

Biden will return to Delaware to self-isolate and "will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," Jean-Pierre stated. She added that the "White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

Biden has told reporters that he feels good. His doctor said that the president had upper respiratory symptoms, including a runny nose, a non-productive cough, and general malaise. His temperature and pulse are normal. US President-elect Joe Biden gestures as he arrives for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

The President has already received his first dose of Paxlovid, his doctor stated.

Biden had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2022.