Global software glitch disrupts Israeli hospitals

A widespread global malfunction in computer servers has significantly impacted hospitals and other healthcare services in Israel, the health ministry reported.

"Contrary to initial fears, this is not a cyberattack but a malfunction in one of the software programs leading to server and computer crashes," the health ministry clarified.

The health ministry is collaborating with the global company responsible for the software to resolve the problem swiftly. "We are working with the company to address the malfunction as quickly as possible," the ministry stated.

The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) also confirmed that there is no cyberattack on Israel. "This is a global software malfunction," the INCD clarified.