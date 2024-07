The ICJ is set to issue a landmark opinion today on the legal consequences of Israel's "occupation" of the Palestinian territories, the BBC reported on Friday morning.

"Depending on its finding, it could mark the first time the ICJ has delivered a position on whether the 57-year occupation is illegal," the BBC noted.

However, any opinion will be purely advisory and not legally binding.

It will be broadcasted live at 16:00 IST https://webtv.un.org/en