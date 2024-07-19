PM was aware of attack, officials hint of retaliation on Yemeni soil

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed of the drone attack as it happened on Thursday night, and has since completed a phone security situation assessment with Israel's heads of security, the Prime Ministers Office reported on Friday afternoon.

Israeli officials told Ynet that "there will be a response to the shooting of the Iranian drone by the Houthis" and that they would not rule out the possibility of a retaliatory action on Yemeni soil, saying such action was "on the table."

The officials also said they believed the target was the US embassy.

"It was examined, but it appears that it did not fall there by chance. This was probably their destination," the officials added.