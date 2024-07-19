Reports of a second explosion in Tel Aviv

A second explosion was heard on Yosef Ziman Street in Tel Aviv on Friday, according to MDA Chief Eli Bin.

There is reportedly one casualty at the scene.

Previous attack

A previous drone attack was carried out on Ben Yehuda Street on the corner of Shalom Aleichem near the US Consulate after loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv early Friday morning. Yemen's Houthis subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack.

Investigators examine what, according to a police spokesperson, seems to be part of an aerial device, at the site of an explosion, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Tel Aviv, Israel July 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES)

During searches by emergency services, the body of a lifeless man, later named as Yevgeny Perder, 50, with shrapnel marks on his body was found in an apartment near the location of the explosion. Ten people were taken to hospital with minor wounds, according to Israeli media.

This is a developing story