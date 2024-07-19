Jerusalem Post
US National Security Advisor Sullivan: Netanyahu's Congress speech will differ from 2015 speech

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would discuss the hostage-ceasefire deal during Netanyahu's visit to Washington, Israeli media reported Friday.

Sullivan also reportedly noted that he expected Netanyahu's speech to Congress to not "look like it was in 2015. This is our expectation. It should deal with how we can work together in the fight against terrorism and reach a ceasefire. Whether it happens or not, we will talk to our Israeli partners before the speech," Israeli media quoted Sullivan. 



