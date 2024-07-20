Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu commends strike on Yemen, thanks 'our friend the United States'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the confirmed IDF strike on Hodeidah in western Yemen on Saturday.

In his statement, Netanyahu commended the IDF and warned Israel's adversaries, "From the beginning of the war, I made it clear that Israel would harm anyone who harms us."

He also spoke of convening the cabinet to authorize the operation and noted the military purposes behind the port in Hodeidah, including as an entry point for Iranian-supplied weapons.

Netanyahu said, "For the past eight months, the Houthis have launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against Israel."

"All of this was successfully intercepted by the Israeli defense systems with the help of our friend the United States and also with the help of other countries. I want to thank them."



