IDF intercepts missile from Yemen, sirens sound in Eilat

The IDF intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that approached Israel from Yemen on Sunday morning, Israel's military announced shortly afterward.

"The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that approached Israeli territory from Yemen using the 'Arrow 3' Aerial Defense System," the IDF said.

The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory.

Rocket and missile sirens sounded in Eliat and the surrounding area due to the possibility of falling shrapnel.

Israel's strike in Yemen

The interception comes amid Israel's airstrikes on Houthi targets in the Al Hudaydah Port area in Yemen on Saturday.

On Thursday, Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for the drone attack carried out in Tel Aviv.