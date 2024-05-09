Israel, Germany officials meet to discuss production of Arrow 3 for Germany

The Defense Ministry said on Thursday that officials from the Israeli Defense Ministry and their German counterparts convened in a joint meeting at Israel Airospace Industry (IAI) to discuss the production of the Arrow 3 Weapon System for Germany.

The ministry said the working meeting was the first of its kind to be held, adding that it occurred symbolically during the week of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Arrow Weapon System operated during Iran's attack on Israel

The Arrow 3 air defense system, used for the first time on November 9, 2023, to intercept a missile fired at Eilat by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

Arrow 3 is part of the broader Arrow Weapon System (AWS), which was developed jointly by Israel and the United States. The AWS includes Arrow 2 as well and is intended to intercept long-range ballistic missiles.

The ministry emphasized that the AWS operated with great success during Iran’s attack on Israel on April 14, in which some 300 aerial targets were launched at Israel.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said Mr. Moshe Patel, head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), led the meeting. Colonel Carsten Koepper, head of the Arrow 3 project for Germany, and Mr. Guy Bar Lev, head of the IAI's Missiles and Space Division, also participated.