Religious Zionist rabbis oppose terms for hostage deal: 'The cost endangers Israeli citizens'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Senior rabbis of the Religious Zionist movement published a letter on Monday denouncing the terms of the hostage deal, currently under negotiations, Walla reported.

Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Dov Lior, and Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu were among the rabbis who signed the letter.

The letter states that the release of the hostages is "one of the greatest and most important commandments in the Torah, and it is imperative to save them and return them to their families," however, they stated, "the costs required for the release of the hostages endanger all the citizens of the state," listing examples of potential Israeli concessions.

They continued, "the release of all dangerous monsters to allow the rebuilding of Hamas's collapsing army, withdrawal from strategic areas, and cessation of fighting before the defeat of Hamas - the public cannot endure any of these and similar measures."



