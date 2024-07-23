Google's talks to acquire Wiz, the Israeli-founded cybersecurity firm, have allegedly fallen apart, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the talks.
Google talks to acquire Wiz for $23 billion deteriorate - report
By REUTERS07/23/2024 07:29 AM
