'I am the political echelon': Ben-Gvir encourages Jewish prayer on Temple Mount

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 24, 2024 11:33

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that he was permitting Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount at a conference entitled "The Israel Return to Temple Mount," Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

"I am the political echelon, and the political echelon permits Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount," he said. 

In response, Labor MK Gilad Kariv labeled Ben-Gvir a "pyromaniac" "interested in igniting a third intifada that will serve his apocalyptic vision."

He noted that Netanyahu's inability to control such elements "in his government is further evidence of his incompetence and the urgent need to overthrow the government." 

