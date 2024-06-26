Assassination foiled: Hamas operative convicted for planning terrorism

The Jerusalem District Court has sentenced Rashid Rishak, a Hamas operative, to 13 years and 10 months imprisonment, the attorney’s office said in a Tuesday statement.

Rishak was convicted of terrorist offenses, conspiring to carry out terror attacks in Israel, and promoting Hamas activities on the Temple Mount, the statement added.

The accused planned terror attacks

The attorney’s office further stated that according to the indictment filed against him two years ago, Rishak and his associates planned to kidnap IDF soldiers for the purpose of a prisoner exchange.

They also reportedly planned to carry out shooting attacks on security forces. View of the Gilboa Prison December 5, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

In addition, the indictment stated that Rishak sought to assassinate a Knesset Member on whom he had obtained information.

Rishak had even obtained the MK's walking route.

Rishak was also accused of seeking to receive funding for the acquisition of a weapon and ammunition and planning on recruiting an individual to carry out a terror attack at the Jerusalem Day flag parade in 2023.

The indictment also accused him of taking part in organizational activities on behalf of Hamas and recruiting members to its ranks for that purpose.