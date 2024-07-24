US targets ISIS network in Africa with new sanctions

The United States has imposed sanctions on three individuals linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) as part of its ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror group's financial networks in Africa.

This move, announced during the 20th meeting of the Counter ISIS Finance Group (CIFG), targets key financiers and enablers who have facilitated ISIS's expansion across Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa.

The sanctioned individuals are identified as crucial operatives who connect ISIS operations across the continent, enabling the terror group to disrupt peace and security throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.

The US Department of State emphasizes that these actions are critical as they help to curb the transnational threat posed by ISIS, particularly by undermining their financial and operational capabilities.