Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US targets ISIS network in Africa with new sanctions

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
Updated: JULY 24, 2024 11:20

The United States has imposed sanctions on three individuals linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) as part of its ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror group's financial networks in Africa.

This move, announced during the 20th meeting of the Counter ISIS Finance Group (CIFG), targets key financiers and enablers who have facilitated ISIS's expansion across Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa.

The sanctioned individuals are identified as crucial operatives who connect ISIS operations across the continent, enabling the terror group to disrupt peace and security throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.

The US Department of State emphasizes that these actions are critical as they help to curb the transnational threat posed by ISIS, particularly by undermining their financial and operational capabilities.

Interceptor launched at suspicious aerial target in Western Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 10:47 AM
Germany bans Muslim association for pursuing radical Islam
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 08:56 AM
Israeli security forces operate in Kalandiya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 08:35 AM
Religious, state intitutes abused people in New Zealand, PM apologizes
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 08:25 AM
Trump to stop holding outdoor rallies following assassination attempt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 07:48 AM
PIJ attempted to launch rockets from Tulkarm, Palestinian sources reveal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 07:34 AM
IDF soldier seriously wounded by missiles that fell near Har Dov
By AVI ASHKENAZI
07/24/2024 06:10 AM
Musk says he never said he'll donate $45 million to Trump
By REUTERS
07/24/2024 03:51 AM
US Jewish Rep calls Netanyahu 'worst leader in Jewish history'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 01:27 AM
Media not allowed in Netanyahu-Trump meeting
By MAARIV
07/24/2024 01:12 AM
Violent riots against Palestinians in Huwara following attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 12:41 AM
Israeli soldiers from smoke inhalation during military exercise on base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2024 12:39 AM
The IDF is operating in the Tulkarm refugee camp for the second time tod
By AVI ASHKENAZI , BEN HARTMAN
07/23/2024 11:48 PM
Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172% - Fatah
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 11:11 PM
French police arrest man who planned attack during Olympics
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 08:58 PM