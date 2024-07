The Israel Air Force killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the Rab El Thalathine area in southern Lebanon from which launches were carried out into northern Israel, the military said on Thursday.

An IAF strike on Hezbollah terrorist in the Rab El Thalathine area. July 25, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Earlier, the terrorist had been identified by troops from Unit 869.

In addition, artillery forces in fired at the Chebaa and Ayta ash Shab areas in southern Lebanon.