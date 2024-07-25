Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US not seen a detailed "day after" post-war plan from Israel: Gen. Brown

By REUTERS

Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday he still has not been able to see much from Israel about its 'day after' planning once the war with Hamas ends.

"As far as the day after, we have talked to the Israelis about this, how to make a transition. We've talked to them a number of times," Brown told a news conference at the Pentagon.

"There's not a lot of detail that I've been able to see from a plan from them. This is something that we'll continue to work with them on."

Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 07:16 PM
IDF fails to intercept Hezbollah drones, fires break out in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 06:32 PM
UK hospitals face 'unprecedented' blood shortage after cyber attack
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 06:23 PM
Harris condemns flag burning at pro-Palestinian protest in Washington
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 06:18 PM
Iran releases cargo of oil tanker St Nikolas, shipping source says
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 05:56 PM
Russia's Patrushev says US eyes logistics hubs on Black Sea to speed up weapons for Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 05:30 PM
Houthi attacks on Israel to continue, not deterred by Israeli airstrikes
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 04:51 PM
French police arrest second 18-year-old man suspected of planning attack
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 03:53 PM
Death toll rises to 13 in Falkland Islands fishing boat disaster
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 03:35 PM
Death toll from Ethiopia landslides could jump to 500, UN says
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 03:24 PM
Trump: Israel needs to end the war quick
By REUTERS
07/25/2024 03:16 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 02:39 PM
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus captured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 01:35 PM
Organs found in container in south London park
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 11:09 AM
IDF troops demolish terror infrastructure in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2024 10:20 AM