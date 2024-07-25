US not seen a detailed "day after" post-war plan from Israel: Gen. Brown

Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday he still has not been able to see much from Israel about its 'day after' planning once the war with Hamas ends.

"As far as the day after, we have talked to the Israelis about this, how to make a transition. We've talked to them a number of times," Brown told a news conference at the Pentagon.

"There's not a lot of detail that I've been able to see from a plan from them. This is something that we'll continue to work with them on."