Corporal Moti Rave, 37, killed in the southern Gaza Strip

Corporal Moti Rave was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Friday.

Corporal Rave, 37, from Shani Yishuv, served in the 84th Battalion in the Givati Brigade where he was in charge of the anti-aicraft gun, the IDF said.

Corporal Rave fell in the southern Gaza Strip, and was promoted from the rank of private to the rank of corporal after his death.

Remains of destroyed buildings in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, are pictured through the Egypt-Gaza border, in Rafah, Egypt, July 4, 2024. (credit: AMR ALFIKY/ REUTERS)

Israeli media reported that Rave was killed by an anti-tank missile hit on his D-9 vessel in Rafah.

IDF operations in Gaza

Fighting continues in multiple areas of the Gaza strip. On Thursday morning, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced that troops had recovered five bodies of hostages on Wednesday from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and returned them to Israel.

The IDF is also investigating the death of St.-Sgt. Noam Douek in Gaza on Thursday, with it emerging that he may have been killed by gas from a faulty IDF generator, and not in battle.