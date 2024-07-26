Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu at the meeting with Trump: 'I hope we reach a deal, time will tell'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 26, 2024 21:04

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday evening at the beginning of the meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he is sending a team to Rome at the start of the week for talks on the hostage deal, according to Walla.

"I hope we are going to have a deal. Time will tell. We are certainly eager to have one, and we are working on it. There has been some movement because of our military pressure. I hope there will be sufficient movement to complete a deal," Netanyahu said.

Trump said at the beginning of the meeting that the situation of the abductees was very difficult and emphasized that they must be returned immediately. "Because they can't be in a good situation because they're not being treated properly - I'm sure a lot of hostages will not be okay, and that's not an acceptable situation," Trump said.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Russia scrambles jet to escort British military planes over Black Sea
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 06:49 PM
12-year-old boy shot in Sakhnin, evacuated to hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 04:53 PM
Finland suspects Russian vessel of violating Finnish territory
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 04:42 PM
Court approves extension of Al Jazeera news network ban in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 03:39 PM
Two IDF soldiers recover from gas inhalation incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 02:29 PM
EU countries put neo-Nazi group The Base on terrorist list
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 02:12 PM
Franco-Swiss Basel-Mulhouse airport evacuated after bomb alert
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 01:26 PM
WFP reduces rations for Gaza families to ensure coverage for displaced
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 12:59 PM
EU transfers 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 12:48 PM
Obama endorses Harris: Former President and First Lady back VP’s bid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 12:27 PM
Tel Aviv District Court extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 11:58 AM
Netanyahu protests against American sanctions on Israeli settlers
By BARAK RAVID
07/26/2024 08:54 AM
Floods, landslides kill 10, leave 9 missing in northern Vietnam
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 08:26 AM
Russian drones attack Ukrainian power facilities overnight
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 08:17 AM
70-year-old man dead, 4 wounded in accident near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 08:00 AM