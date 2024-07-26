Netanyahu at the meeting with Trump: 'I hope we reach a deal, time will tell'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday evening at the beginning of the meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he is sending a team to Rome at the start of the week for talks on the hostage deal, according to Walla.

"I hope we are going to have a deal. Time will tell. We are certainly eager to have one, and we are working on it. There has been some movement because of our military pressure. I hope there will be sufficient movement to complete a deal," Netanyahu said.

Trump said at the beginning of the meeting that the situation of the abductees was very difficult and emphasized that they must be returned immediately. "Because they can't be in a good situation because they're not being treated properly - I'm sure a lot of hostages will not be okay, and that's not an acceptable situation," Trump said.