US Senate majority leader says Israel has right to defend itself against Hezbollah

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 28, 2024 17:54

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that Israel had the right to defend itself against Hezbollah when asked about a rocket attack by the terrorist organization on a football field in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers.

Israel accused the Iran-backed terror group of being behind that attack, while Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike that raised fears of a wider regional war.

"Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas," Schumer told CBS News in an interview.

