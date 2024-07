Israeli judoka Tohar Butbul advanced to the Round of 16 in the men's under 73 kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics without breaking a sweat. His scheduled opponent for the first round, Algerian judoka Messaoud Dris, announced that he would not appear for the match.

This isn't the first time an Algerian competitor has refused to face Butbul in the Olympics. Three years ago, at the Tokyo Olympics, Fethi Nourine also withdrew to avoid competing against the Israeli judoka.