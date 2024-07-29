Jerusalem Post
UK's Starmer says 'immediate steps' needed towards Gaza ceasefire

By REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Israel's President Isaac Herzog that there needed to be "immediate steps" towards a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"The Prime Minister said there must be immediate steps towards a ceasefire, so that hostages can be released and more humanitarian aid can get in for those in desperate need," Starmer's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister reiterated his ongoing support for Israel's right to self-defense in accordance with international law," the statement added.

Starmer met Herzog in Paris where both were attending the Olympics.

IDF conducts heavy artillery fire on multiple targets in Lebanon
By AVI ASHKENAZI
07/29/2024 01:07 AM
'Following Sadam Hussein': Foreign Minister Israel Katz slams Erdogan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2024 12:04 AM
Harris' support for Israel ‘ironclad’ after attack on Golan Heights
By REUTERS
07/28/2024 11:18 PM
Northern regional councils tells residents to stay near protected areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2024 10:06 PM
Algerian judoka forfeits match with Israeli at Paris Olympics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2024 09:49 PM
IDF operates in Nuseirat, Gaza, distributes evacuation notices
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2024 09:25 PM
US blames Hezbollah for Majdal Shams rocket attack, diplomatic solution
By REUTERS
07/28/2024 08:16 PM
IDF releases information on route and Hezbollah rocket in Majdal Shams
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2024 08:02 PM
State Comptroller agrees to delay probe into IDF, Shin Bet over Oct. 7
By WALLA!
07/28/2024 07:53 PM
Mali rebels kill Russian Wagner and Junta soldiers in Sahara fight
By REUTERS
07/28/2024 07:22 PM
Netanyahu delays departure of sick Gazan children for treatment in UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2024 06:08 PM
IDF soldier and officer seriously wounded in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2024 06:05 PM
Chuck Schumer: Israel has right to defend itself against Hezbollah
By REUTERS
07/28/2024 05:52 PM
More than NIS 300,000 donated to bereaved Majdal Shams families
By YOAV ETIEL
07/28/2024 04:55 PM
Foreign ministries of France, Norway tell citizens to leave Lebanon
By MAARIV
07/28/2024 04:46 PM