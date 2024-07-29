Military prosecutor: No basis for sexual abuse allegations at Sde Teiman

Israel's military prosecutor, who is representing six of the nine reservists suspected of sexually abusing terrorists at Sde Teiman, said that they had no reason to believe there is a basis for the accusations against them, Israeli media reported Monday night.

"These are reservists, all of them normal citizens with families, who performed their complex duties faithfully while continuously risking their lives. We are convinced that it will become clear in a factual and professional investigation that there is no basis for suspicion against them. "